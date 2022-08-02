TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $108,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,830 shares of company stock worth $7,123,870 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

