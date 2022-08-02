TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $123,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of TMDX opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
