Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

