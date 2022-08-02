Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

