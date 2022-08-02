TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.73.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.
