Tuttle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

