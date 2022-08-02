Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 21,659 Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Crucible Acquisition worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 714,726 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 721,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

