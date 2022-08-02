Tuttle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of G Squared Ascend I worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend I Stock Performance

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

G Squared Ascend I Company Profile

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

