U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 2.7 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.