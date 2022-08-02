UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from €90.00 to €86.00. The stock traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($123.71) to €111.00 ($114.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($113.40) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($113.40) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

