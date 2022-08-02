Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %
ULTA opened at $394.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
