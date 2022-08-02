Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

ULTA opened at $394.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

