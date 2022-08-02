Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

UCTT stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

