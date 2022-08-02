Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UNS opened at C$36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.13. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$14.88 and a 12-month high of C$37.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77.

Insider Transactions at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600.

Uni-Select Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.