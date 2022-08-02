Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

UNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

TSE UNS opened at C$36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$14.88 and a 1-year high of C$37.20.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

