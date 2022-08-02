Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 82,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

