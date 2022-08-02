Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.85

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Universal Entertainment
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
