V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.89.

NYSE VFC opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. V.F. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

