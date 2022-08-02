Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 56.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMI opened at $272.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

