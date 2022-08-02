Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
VCIT opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
