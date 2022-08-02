Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

VCIT opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

