Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
