Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.