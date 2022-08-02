Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.65. 33,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 53,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.56.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56.

