VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 460.5 days.

VAT Group stock opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.12. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $221.00 and a 12 month high of $485.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

