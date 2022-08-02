Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) versus Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Critical Analysis

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Veeco Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.99 $2.54 million $0.10 54.40 Veeco Instruments $583.28 million 1.90 $26.04 million $0.68 31.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veeco Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Veeco Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeco Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83% Veeco Instruments 6.09% 15.58% 6.99%

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, hard disk drive, and photonics manufacturers; and research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

