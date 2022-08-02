Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.