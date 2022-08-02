Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of First Merchants worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

