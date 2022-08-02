Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Campbell Soup worth $43,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

