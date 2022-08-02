Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $43,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,189.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

