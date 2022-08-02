Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $38,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of HPP opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

