Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $37,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,029 shares of company stock worth $82,570,005. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.58.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

