Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Stifel Financial worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

