Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 345,760 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Graphic Packaging worth $40,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

