Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 58,115 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.