Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 82,613 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,581.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

