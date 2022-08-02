Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,049 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of nVent Electric worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

