Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

