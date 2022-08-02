Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Univar Solutions worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.