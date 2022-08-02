Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of MYR Group worth $39,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

