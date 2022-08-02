Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $42,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10,345,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

