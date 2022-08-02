Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE WWW opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

