Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $38,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

