Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 211.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $39,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

