Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.69 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Codexis worth $35,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Codexis by 797.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 634,285 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 1,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 191,266 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

