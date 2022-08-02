Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.83 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

