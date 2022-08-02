Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.27 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $11,423,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

