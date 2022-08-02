Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.68 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Primerica worth $37,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Primerica stock opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

