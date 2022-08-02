Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $39,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

