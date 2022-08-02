Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.65 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Watts Water Technologies worth $41,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

NYSE WTS opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

