Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.22 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3,071.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 759,920 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of BWX Technologies worth $42,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE BWXT opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53.
BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.