Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.22 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3,071.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 759,920 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of BWX Technologies worth $42,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

