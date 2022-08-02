Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.80 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Builders FirstSource worth $43,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,395,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

