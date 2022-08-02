Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $44.35 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $44,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.68.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
